May 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

 Police conducting ‘intensive investigations’ into hooligan shenanigans

By Staff Reporter00
police car at night
File photo

The police said on Saturday they are conducting “intensive investigations” into a hooligan tit-for-tat which took place on Thursday night in Limassol.

CCTV footage from local properties is being reviewed after four televisions were broken during outbreaks of vandalism at the indoor arenas of Limassol sports clubs Apollon and Ael.

Police said they are investigating the possibility that the rivalry between the sports clubs may have been a motivating factor behind the incidents.

A total of four televisions were broken during the incidents, which began when between 15 and 20 people entered the concourse of Apollon’s indoor arena wearing balaclavas. They broke one television and also smashed glass panes in three offices.

Later in the same evening, they said, a group of people entered the canteen of Ael’s indoor arena and broke three televisions while also smashing a glass door.

In addition, police said three vehicles were damaged, while photographs of the scene showed multiple chairs and a bin upturned.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

CMC hits back in Vasiliko spat

Tom Cleaver

Uncle Mete: the ‘go to’ man on Cyprus

Agnieszka Rakoczy

Cyprus inflation up by 2.1 per cent in April

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Prisoners ‘scared for their safety’ anti-torture report finds

Andria Kades

Christodoulides stresses EU role in resolving Cyprus problem

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign