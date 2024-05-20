May 20, 2024

100x Altcoins: This new Altcoins revenue share model is being cited as key catalyst to leapfrog AVAX, ETC

By CM Guest Columnist00
roll

A new altcoin revenue share model is gaining attention in the presale market. With this innovative model, Rollblock (RBLK) , which is also a pioneering GambleFi protocol,  is set to outperform top crypto coins like Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) in the altcoin market. While Avalanche offers impressive scalability as an innovative contract platform, Ethereum Classic maintains the original Ethereum blockchain’s proof-of-work model, both facing challenges in reaching their full potential. Meanwhile, Rollblock is already demonstrating exceptional potential in the presale market. 

Avalanche network: A scalable smart contract platform

Launched in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) is a high-speed smart contract platform offering impressive scalability, particularly when compared to Ethereum. Its scalability advantage positions Avalanche network as a compelling 100x altcoin for decentralized applications (dApps) looking to escape Ethereum’s congestion and high fees. 

Despite its promising features, recent market corrections have caused a pullback in Avalanche’s price, which has remained stagnant between $30 and $36 for several weeks. 

Although this current range may seem modest compared to its all-time high of $128, the broader market decline has hindered AVAX price momentum. Nonetheless, the Avalanche cryptocurrency experienced a robust start to 2024, with prices surging to $147 in the yearly charts, indicating potential for a rebound once market conditions improve.

Rollblock (RBLK) presale surges 

Rollblock (RBLK), unlike Avalanche and Ethereum Classic, is part of the booming online gambling industry. This ambitious project, powered by blockchain technology, is already licensed and operating in the GambleFi market as a frontrunner. Beyond its impressive presale campaign where it has rapidly progressed to phase 2 barely a month into its arrival in the presale market, Rollblock also stands out for its decentralized online casino platform.

By leveraging blockchain technology at the core of its operations, Rollblock addresses security and transparency concerns in traditional online gambling. As such, it provides a secure gaming environment for users, while incorporating cryptocurrency and other blockchain elements in order to ensure a seamless gambling experience. In addition, Rollblock implements a unique profit sharing model that will naturally optimize the value of investment for RBLK holders. 

In particular, Rollblock sets aside up to 30% of the platform’s weekly earnings to repurchase RBLK tokens from the open market. Through this process, 50% of the acquired tokens are permanently removed from circulation via a token burning mechanism, while the remaining portion is allocated for staking rewards. This approach, however, provides substantial returns for individuals participating in staking activities.

With the presale selling out millions of tokens and still counting, the native RBLK token has witnessed a 20% surge in the second stage, increasing from an initial price of $0.0120% to $0.012. Given that there are 10 more stages to go, early token holders are set to enjoy a massive return of up to 880% on their investments by the end of the campaign, positioning it among the best cryptocurrency in the presale market.  

Ethereum classic token bullish charge: A temporary trend?

Ethereum Classic (ETC) emerged from a 2016 disagreement within the Ethereum community, and maintains the original Ethereum blockchain’s proof-of-work model. While this resonates with some who value security and decentralization, Ethereum Classic’s proof-of-work’s high energy consumption draws criticism. 

However, Ethereum Classic’s native ETC token is currently riding a bullish wave, noting a 10% rise in its price over the last month to reach $29.6.  Based on technical analysis, the future outlook points to a robust buying trend that could drive ETC’s price beyond $30, potentially hitting the $40 resistance level by the end of May. However, a pullback to lower support levels is still possible, particularly if the cryptocurrency market undergoes an extended correction.

Can RBLK token make the list of best Cryptocurrency alongside AVAX and ETC tokens? 

While Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) have made their mark, a new altcoin, Rollblock (RBLK), is set to outperform the latter and redefine the cryptocurrency market with massive user adoption and potential for 100x investors’ portfolios in the coming altcoin season.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/
Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

 

