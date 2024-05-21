5 best AI video generators to create engaging videos

Do you want to capture and hold your viewers’ attention? By making videos that engage your audience and inspire them to take action, you can increase your brand’s reach.

But how will you create the perfect videos that drive more engagement? The secret lies in making videos with AI! They are designed to help you create content that differentiates you from your competitors.

That said, this article will explore the best AI video generators to create engaging content. Whether you want to promote your business or create short videos for social media, these tools can help you out!

Let’s get started!

Part 1. Why create videos with an AI video generator?

Wondering why using AI video generators is better than creating videos yourself? Well, there are various things to factor in. Here are some reasons to spark your motivation to create content with AI tools.

Productive solution

Creating videos with AI can save tremendous time. It’s all thanks to their seamless workflows and automated editing features.

Cost-effective

AI tools are an affordable solution to produce high-quality content. You don’t need to invest in hiring actors, narrators, or video production equipment.

Personalized content

You can use various ready-made presets for selective audience types using AI video creators. This can help you create content that resonates well with your viewers.

Wide accessibility

Producing catchy content with AI does not require video production, editing, or scriptwriting skills. It ensures anyone can easily create quality content.

Content scalability

AI video creators can keep up with the demand for production. They can scale the output while delivering consistent quality.

Ready to use AI tools to create note-worthy content? Let’s explore some of the best options below!

Part 2. Top 5 AI video generators to create powerful content

You can create compelling videos with various AI video creators. However, when choosing the best one, you cannot look past some essential factors such as their adaptability, cost-effectiveness, and user experience.

Considering these factors, we have picked the five best AI tools for creating catchy content. Let’s find out more about them below!

Virbo provides a full suite of AI solutions right at your fingertips! You can create engaging video content in minutes with this powerful AI tool! It provides realistic AI avatars with specific personalities to engage your target audience.

Plus, with the freedom to custom-create your own avatars, the possibilities are endless! You can also use over 300 AI voices with diverse accents and languages to attract a broader audience.

The icing on the cake is its rich library of customizable templates. You can use them to create personalized content for various scenarios. Whether for event promotion, employee training, or e-learning, Virbo can meet all your diverse needs!

What makes Virbo the best AI video generator is its ease of use and accessibility. No technical skills are required! Plus, you can enjoy a smoother workflow by accessing it on all platforms such as desktop, mobile, and online,

Let’s find out what this advanced AI video creator brings to the table!

Pros

It provides a quick way to generate videos, saving time and effort.

It offers various multi-national avatars to increase your brand’s global reach.

You can use 300+ AI voices with different accents to personalize your content.

It has a rich library of customizable templates to ensure consistent video quality.

It is available for desktop, mobile, and online, providing a cross-platform solution.

Cons

You may need to familiarize yourself with the platform before optimal use.

You need to register with the platform to use it online.

Ratings

4.5/5.0 based on 163 reviews on G2.

Pricing

Free trial

Monthly: $9.9 /mo

$9.9 /mo Yearly Essential: $19.9 /yr

$19.9 /yr Yearly Pro: $199 /yr

Let’s move forward and explore the following AI video creator!

2. Pictory

Are you a content creator, marketer, or teacher? Pictory can be your go-to solution! It is one of the best AI video generators that offers easy video production for everyone. This AI platform offers a quick way to create videos from scripts, blog posts, or any written content.

Pictory also provides a vast library of royalty-free music, images, and videos to enhance digital content creation. You can choose to add your own voiceover or select from various AI voices.

The cool thing about Pictory is that it converts lengthy videos into short clips that perfectly portray your brand’s message. You can also put captions on your videos to increase engagement!

Here are some pros and cons of this powerful AI platform.

Pros

It provides a fast way to create videos from written descriptions.

It automatically pulls up relevant videos and images according to your prompt.

Collaborates with third-party platforms to provide a high-quality asset library.

It can accurately identify the relevant video clips to suit your script.

Cons

It can have a slow processing speed.

Its AI voiceovers can sound unnatural and robotic.

It provides limited language support to enhance your global reach.

Ratings

4.8/5.0 based on 109 reviews on Capterra

Pricing

Pictory offers a free trial. Then, you can subscribe to the following plans.

Starter

$29 per month

$19 per month (billed yearly)

Professional

$59 per month

$39 per month (billed yearly)

Teams

$149 per month

$99 per month (billed yearly)

Let’s keep pace and explore another AI tool to create engaging content!

3. Elai.io

Elai is another excellent AI video generator that facilitates avatar-based video creation. It aims to provide an AI-driven solution for corporate employee training. It allows you to turn your text into a video. You can add text for speech or upload your desired voice for content narration.

Elai also allows you to add images, videos, GIFs, text, and more for an engaging learning experience. It is designed to enhance learning and information retention with interactive quizzes. Whether you need technical training, customer education, or promotional videos, Elai can fit all your needs.

Let’s look at some pros and cons of using this AI platform for video creation.

Pros

It provides an easy solution to create training videos on a large scale.

It provides realistic-looking AI avatars for professional use cases.

It lets you create your own video avatar or presenter for content personalization.

It gives 100+ modern templates to create high-quality presentation videos.

Its real-time chat feature allows you to chat with its AI avatars.

Cons

It has a slower rendering speed.

It can be laggy at times when adding too many elements.

Depending on the use case, the avatar may look and sound too robotic.

Ratings

4.7/5.0 based on 78 reviews on G2.

Pricing

Free trial

Basic: $23 /month

$23 /month Advanced: $100 /month

$100 /month Enterprise: Custom pricing

4. Veed.io

Now, let’s talk about Veed AI, one of the best AI video generators! This robust platform reduces production time by creating videos with a single prompt. No need to add lengthy scripts! Veed automatically generates a script based on your prompt.

Veed’s ability to customize the generated video with its video editor makes it stand out. You can add or replace video, music, text, or anything else you need.

Apart from its text-to-video capabilities, you can create videos with AI avatars. Its text-to-speech converter allows you to add voiceovers or generate an AI voice. Veed.io also adds auto-subtitles to the videos, which you can customize per your needs.

Here are some pros and cons of using Veed.io

Pros

It has a user-friendly interface that is easy to use for beginners.

It provides an all-in-one solution to generate and edit videos.

You can create any video with a single text prompt.

It automatically adds captions to your generated videos.

Cons

It can get stuck, especially when working on larger projects.

The automatic subtitle feature can be inaccurate at times.

It requires significant resources and may not work optimally on older devices.

Ratings

4.6/5.0 based on 542 reviews on G2.

Pricing

Veed.io offers a free version, but full features can be accessed at the following price plans.

Basic

$18 per user/month

$12 per user/month (billed yearly)

Pro

$30 per user/month

$24 per user/month (billed yearly)

Business

$70 per user/month

$59 per user/month (billed yearly)

Want to know another great tool that lets you create videos from prompts? Keep reading to find out!

5. Kapwing AI

Kapwing is one of the best AI video generators that can whip up a whole video from a text prompt. It automatically adds subtitles, music, and transitions to ensure productive content creation. But creating videos is only a start! Kapwing’s full capabilities are unlocked with its advanced video editor.

You can customize the video with your desired clips, images, sounds, and overlays. Apart from video creation, it lets you create scripts for professional videos. It is the ultimate solution for reducing video production time without compromising quality.

Like all AI video creators, Kapwing AI has its strengths and weaknesses. Let’s have a look at these below.

Pros

It provides easy video creation for social media platforms.

You can adjust the video size and duration based on your needs.

You can fully edit the generated video, allowing room for personalization.

It automatically adds a voiceover to your videos.

Cons

It offers limited customization options.

You cannot create videos with AI avatars using this tool.

The platform can run into random glitches and errors.

Ratings

4.4/5.0 based on 202 reviews on Capterra.

Pricing

Free

Pro: $16 per month (billed annually)

$16 per month (billed annually) Business: $50 per month (billed annually)

$50 per month (billed annually) Enterprise: Available on request.

So, there you have it. A complete rundown of some of the best AI video creators! Pick the best fit for your needs and have a blast creating content that drives more engagement.

Need to know which AI platform to settle for? Keep reading to find some tips on choosing the best one!

Part 3. Bonus Tips: How to choose the best AI video generator to drive engagements?

You can make all the difference in creating catchy content by selecting the right AI video creator. The best AI tool can help you personalize your content to upscale your brand’s reach. Let’s look at some essential factors to consider when selecting the best AI video creator.

1. Ease of use

Look for an AI platform that facilitates easy working and does not require any technical skills. This will reduce the learning curve while letting you create videos seamlessly.

2. Preset templates

Most AI platforms provide a range of preset video templates. Go for AI tools that aim for diversity and provide templates for different scenarios. This way, you can reduce the time spent on manually personalizing content for various audiences.

3. Customization options

Select an AI video generator that allows room for customization. This includes personalized visuals, branding, custom avatars, and AI voices to help engage the audience.

4. Platform support

AI tools that are accessible across all platforms can be your go-to solution. Cross-platform solutions can streamline your workflows and enhance productivity.

5. Output quality

Some AI video creators encounter errors when exporting the output video. So, check the ratings and reviews to gauge the output quality before deciding on the best one.

6. Cost and value

Compare the pricing plans and features of these platforms to find a cost-effective solution. Using the free trial to test the product before investing is always an excellent idea.

Still have questions on AI video creators? See if our FAQ section helps you out!

Part 4. FAQs on AI video generators

How can AI video generators help create engaging content?

AI video creators let you personalize content for diverse audiences to enhance content engagement. You can optimize the videos to meet viewers’ demands, captivate them, and drive interactions.

Can I use AI video generators online?

Yes, you can use AI video-generating tools online. They are the perfect cross-platform solution that you can access through any device. One such online AI platform is Wondershare Virbo. You can also download it to use right on your desktop and mobile.

What is the best free AI video generator?

Wondershare Virbo is the best free AI video creator. It provides a full suite of AI features to help you create compelling content. You can use it for social media, digital marketing, training, and more. With over 300 AI avatars, voices, and templates, the possibilities for content creation are endless.

Conclusion

AI tools are the key to creating videos that engage audiences and drive interactions. They provide an effective way to personalize content in line with viewers’ demands.

We have provided a list of the best AI video generator tools, including their lowdowns, ratings, and pricing. When choosing the best AI tool to create engaging content, you cannot look past personalization options, output quality, and platform support.

Among all of these, Wondershare Virbo effortlessly meets all of the key requirements! It generates top-quality videos while giving you the freedom to customize. And you don’t need to be a production genius to do it!

