Cyber inspired creations at Limassol market

By Eleni Philippou
The spring and summer months are seasons with plenty to see, do, taste and browse. This month, several pop-up bazaars are taking place around Cyprus and an upcoming one in Limassol is set to be vastly different than the rest. Think cyber-inspired creations!

Kolla Factory will host the Cyberness Market on June 2 showcasing over 100 local brands. The market is a community event in the retro-industrial setting of the old Kolla factory, which will be transformed into a “cyber-romantic oasis” on the day. Cyprus-based designers and brands, electronic music, street food and an artistic mood will unfold next weekend.

Apart from ceramic pieces, craft wood creations and jewellery, among the market’s art offerings will also be AI paintings, 3D printed household items made from recycled plastic and eco-friendly décor. Interactive installations and music by Playtronica, Raif, Afrofox Duo and Elswhre will also add to the event’s experience.

What’s more, the market will also host pop-up bars from bartenders, coffee stands, a fashion show of local designers, vintage and second-hand items, vinyl and books, tattoos and more. As if all that was not enough, the cyberpunk-inspired city market will also have workshops, graffiti making and fortune telling to create an all-round event for all ages and interests.

 

Cyberness Market

Cyberpunk-inspired city market. June 2. Kolla Factory, Limassol. 3pm-10pm. Facebook event: Cyberness Market

