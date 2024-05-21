May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos attempted murder trial adjourned

By Iole Damaskinos082
Paphos court

The trial of a suspect accused of attempted murder in the village of Psathi last year was on Tuesday adjourned by the Paphos criminal court.

The request for adjournment was submitted jointly by the prosecution and defence.

The case of attempted murder took place in Psathi on September 14 last year, when a 31-year-old man was shot at early in the morning outside his home after returning from a nightclub.

Relatives of the victim at the scene immobilised the 34-year-old alleged shooter, who was arrested.

The charges faced by the 34-year-old include attempted murder and illegal possession and transportation of a firearm, as well as explosive materials.

He has denied all charges while police have stated the suspect was allegedly either following the victim or waiting for him at the scene, and he used a shotgun to shoot and injure the younger man.

Advocate from the public prosecutor’s office Andreas Hadjikyrou and lawyer for the accused Artemis Savvidou made the joint request for postponement, citing the need for an extension to be granted for both parties to carry out additional preliminary work.

The hearing has been set for May 28 and 29, with the court ordering that until then the accused will remain in custody.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Out There Together: get to know Limassol

Eleni Philippou

President on official visit to Poland

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus Institute bags PAM award

Iole Damaskinos

One in two Cypriots confident in starting a business

Souzana Psara

Aid ships ‘coming and going’ to Gaza (updated)

Nikolaos Prakas

Vasiliko ‘not shipwrecked’, will save €300m a year (updated)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign