May 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company NewsEducation

UCY postgrad scholarships for international students

By Press Release01
UCY postgrad scholarships for international students

Since its establishment in 1989, theucy logo en University of Cyprus (UCY) has earned a strong reputation domestically, regionally and internationally, and it has earned a prominent place in World University Rankings. Its focus on academic excellence, as well as research and teaching, is widely recognised. UCY, in line with its internationalisation strategy and commitment in excellence in teaching and learning, offers a number of scholarships to qualified international candidates in the following interesting and specialised postgraduate programmes:

  1. Master in Business Economics (total tuition fee: 10.000 euros)
  2. Master in Economic Analysis (total tuition fee: 5.125 euros) or PhD in Economics (total tuition fee: 4.000 euros for Master’s holders)
  3. Master in Artificial Intelligence (total tuition fee: 5.125 euros)
  4. Master in Teaching French as a Foreign Language (total tuition fee: 5.125 euros)

The scholarships will be awarded in the form of deduction from the total amount of tuition fees of the selected postgraduate programme. Candidates must meet the academic criteria and adhere to the admission requirements of the specific study programme.

UCY is currently accepting online applications for admission in September 2024. Application deadline for the afore-mentioned postgraduate programmes is June 14, 2024, except for the Masters in Artificial Intelligence, whose deadline is May 31st, 2024.

Admission requirements may be viewed here.

Online applications may be submitted here.

For further information, interested candidates may call: 00-357-22894159 or 00-357-22893632 or email: [email protected].

Learn more about the University of Cyprus by visiting: http:/www.ucy.ac.cy/

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

PAM award recognises CyI for climate crisis work

Press Release

BoC’s new ‘pronomia’ loyalty scheme rewards customer ties

Press Release

ask bbf: – a trusted source of all-inclusive real estate services

Press Release

Ocean Basket unveils flagship Paphos Harbour venue

Press Release

Nicosia pop-up event to celebrate bags as wearable art

Press Release

Nicosia the key city to hold Matete Martini solo exhibition

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign