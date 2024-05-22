As part of its actions to support sports, and especially athletes who aim high, Foody, the No.1 delivery service in Cyprus, announced its partnership with two of Cyprus’ most distinguished sportsmen: Milan Trajković and Viktor Olov Leonidou, for the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Both athletes have significant achievements to their credit and in recent years have made Cyprus proud with their performances.

In particular, Trajković is one of the island’s top track and field athletes, specifically in the 110m hurdles sport. His first major achievement came in 2013, when he broke the Cyprus National Record with a time of 13.67 seconds at the European Team Championships. In 2016, he participated in the Olympic Games and became the first Cypriot to reach the final of the Games in a track-and-field event. In March 2019, Trajković became the first Cypriot athlete to win a gold medal in the history of the European Indoor Athletics Championships.

More recently, Milan won eighth place at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, and will represent Cyprus at the Paris Olympics.

In turn, Olov Leonidou is an accomplished mountain-running and ultra-distance athlete who has achieved, and continues to achieve, impressive, consistent results in both Cyprus and overseas competitions. Races such as Sea to Sky 135km, Olympus Ultra 70km, Olympus Mythical Trail 110km, Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) 170km and Ultra Trail Snowdonia 170km are just some of the races in which Olov Leonidou has shown exceptional endurance and determination.

In 2022, he proudly represented Cyprus at the World Skyrunning Championships. Currently, he is ranked second among Cypriot athletes by the International Trail Running Association (ITRA), while he is in first place among Cypriot athletes who participated in the UTMB.

Foody’s partnership with the duo highlights a shared vision of pushing limits and achieving excellence. “Supporting these athletes is not just about sport. It’s about celebrating the spirit of determination, hard work and the pursuit of excellence,” said a Foody spokesperson. As these athletes prepare to take on the world at the Paris Games, their journey will undoubtedly inspire all of Cyprus and beyond.

About Foody:

Established in 2015 as the first online delivery company in Cyprus, Foody is among the fastest growing companies in the Cypriot market, basing its growth on technology and innovation. It works with more than 3,000 stores across Cyprus.

Through services such as the “FoodyPro” monthly subscription programme, the “Rubies” loyalty programme, the “Alphamega Express” fast delivery service for groceries and the super-fast Foody market, it meets the needs of Cyprus consumers in smart and beneficial ways, while rewarding customers.

