A man arrested in Paphos for an investigated case of theft from a residence is to be accused on writing on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 26-year-old theft victim reported on May 10 that a gold ring, worth €3,000, had been stolen from his residence two days prior.

The 26-year-old expressed suspicions against a person with whom he is friendly, aged 30, against whom an arrest warrant was issued. Police located and stopped the suspect on Tuesday around 2.45pm while driving in Paphos. The man then took a drug test with a positive result.

When interrogated he confessed to committing the theft and handed over the stolen ring to the police. He was arrested and taken into custody and is expected to be accused in writing to be summoned later to court.