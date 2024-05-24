President Nikos Christodoulides will on Friday hold a working lunch with the Voivode of Lesser Poland Krzystof Kieczar.

A voivode is a government-appointed governor of a voivode, which is the Polish equivalent of a province.

His meeting with Kieczar will come after a visit to the Jagiellonian university in Krakow, where he will meet students and its rector Jacek Popiel, and be treated to a guided tour of the museum.

Later on in the day, he will visit the centre of Krakow and the Wawel castle, which was the seat of Polish royalty during the time of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

After his meeting with Kieczar, Christodoulides will return to Cyprus on Friday night, bringing to a close his two-day tour of Poland.

On Thursday, he had met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, with the pair discussing matters including bilateral relations, tourism, investment, developments regarding the Cyprus problem, European Union issues, regional matters, and Cyprus’ humanitarian aid corridor to Gaza.

The pair also signed a memorandum of understanding on sports.

Following the meeting, Christodoulides also spoke about the seven aid workers from non-governmental organisation World Central Kitchen in Gaza who were killed when Israel carried out an airstrike on their convoy, one of whom was a Polish citizen named Damien Sobol.

“Let me express on behalf of the government and the Cypriot people my sincere condolences to the family of Damien Sobol … who lost his life while carrying out his duty of delivering humanitarian aid to the civilian population in Gaza,” he said.

Later on Thursday, he met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had served as President of the European Council between 2014 and 2019.