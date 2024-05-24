Frederick University and port management company DP World Limassol signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week, seeking to “further strengthen their strategic partnership in fields of common interest”, according to an announcement released on Friday.

The announcement noted that the MoU was signed on Thursday by DP World Limassol CEO Simon Pitout, and Frederick University’s Head of the Department of Maritime Studies Angelos Menelaou.

“We are very pleased to extend our cooperation with Frederick University,” Pitout said.

“Over the past few years, Frederick University students pursuing a degree in shipping or related fields took part in internships at DP World Limassol, with a number of them being offered permanent positions,” he added.

Furthermore, Pitout said that “through this agreement, we hope to further enhance our collaboration with the academic community, offering students even more opportunities and strengthening the country’s maritime industry”.

The signing of the MoU in Limassol

The two parties explained that this partnership agreement provides for two full scholarships funded by DP World Limassol, as well as paid internship opportunities for Frederick University students at Limassol Port.

In addition, it also covers the joint organisation of scientific conferences and seminars, collaboration on research projects in areas of common interest, and exposure to the maritime industry through work experience.

It also includes the potential for sponsored field trips to renowned international maritime organisations.

On his part, Menelaou stated that “nautical tourism is a growth sector in Cyprus, offering exciting employment opportunities for graduates”.

“Our university attaches great importance to cultivating closer ties between academia and industry, and values our collaborations with business stakeholders in all the blue economy sectors,” he added.

“We are extremely pleased to have laid the groundwork for cooperation with DP World Limassol, and I am confident that today’s agreement will be to the benefit of all current and future students pursuing maritime studies at our university,” Menelaou concluded.