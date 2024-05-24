An event combining nature, fashion and music will take place on Saturday at the Botanical Garden of the Atsas Educational Centre, under the auspices of the First Lady Philippa Karsera in support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society.

The afternoon event, starting at 5pm, will gather nine esteemed fashion designers who live and work in Cyprus and will present a modern interpretation of traditional Cypriot costumes, inspired by materials from the Cyprus Handicraft Centre. Participating in the event are the designers Maria Aristidou, Kika Ioannidou, Maria Neoptolemou, Elena Strongyliotou, Ramona Filip, Christia Charalambous, Anna Hatzigrigoriou (Anice), Vasiliki Charitonos and Afroditi Hatzirakleous (Afroditi Hera), while the models of the show will be under the creative direction of Giota Koufalidou.

The event will conclude with a musical performance highlighting the sounds of Cyprus, featuring Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and musicians Pavlos Michailidis on violin, Charalambos Panteli on lute, Andreas Ioannou on qanun and Michalis Messios on bass. What’s more, visitors from Nicosia who wish to attend the event at Katydata village can take a free bus from the Lakatamia Metro with booking upon registration.

Elegant Heritage

Event combining fashion show, nature and live music. In support of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society. May 25. Atsas Educational Centre, Nicosia. 5pm. Ticket donation: €35, available from Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society offices and www.anticancersociety.org.cy. Free bus registration: 99-374884