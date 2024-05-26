What is happening in the Osiou Avakoum monastery is within the statute of the Church and everything is legal, Archbishop Georgios said on Sunday, while noting that the trial will take place normally.

“The statute of the Church of Cyprus clearly states what are the rights and powers of the Holy Synod and how an ecclesiastical trial is conducted,” Archbishop Georgios said.

What is happening with the case, he added, “is within the constitution of the Church and everything is legal.

“The trial will take place normally,” he said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Nikos Mougiaris hall in Athienou.

“Do not mislead those who think that in this way they will give for or against one of the groups involved,” he added.

Lawyers for the monks embroiled in the scandal said on Friday the investigative committee’s procedures are illegal.

Two of the monks, Nektarios and Porfirios were allegedly found with €800,000 in cash, and property in Greece and Limassol. They were also reportedly caught on CCTV footage having sex with each other.

Additionally, a video also showed a monk beating a woman who worked as a cleaner at the monastery.

The monks have denied all charges, claiming the accusations are part of a conspiracy against them.

In a lengthy Facebook post last month, Nektarios said the developments have “shaken his soul” but not dented his faith in God.