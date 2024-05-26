While Disy seems to be the winner in the latest poll for the elections taking place in two weeks, it also points to a lack of interest, with 55 per cent expected not to vote.

According to Kathimerini’s poll published on Sunday, when asked who they would vote for if the election was held this week, 22.8 per cent said Disy and 21.6 per cent said Akel.

Fighting for third place are Elam on 10.7 per cent and Diko with 9.1.

The biggest problem for Disy, the paper concludes, is the move to Elam while for Akel is it the move to Volt, which got 2.6 per cent of would be votes.

The poll said the rate of abstention may be even higher than in the 2019 elections, and could reach 55 per cent.

Just one in three people asked said they were interested or very interested in the election.

Elections will be held on June 9 for MEPs, mayors, municipal councils and others.

The Kathimerini poll questioned 800 people with the right to vote from May 20 to 24 across the island.