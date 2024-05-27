Renowned chef Giorgio Trovato worked his magic in Cyprus as part of a two-day event, full of Italian flavours, organised by Alphamega Hypermarkets and the Italian Trade Agency, under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy in Nicosia, over May 22-23, 2024.

The initiative is part of the Agency’s and Alphamega’s ongoing campaign to promote authentic Italian food products, with the famous Italian chef demonstrating how to combine his native country’s culinary tradition with advanced and innovative cooking techniques.

Such delightful events, showcasing the cuisine and flavours of other lands, and bringing ingredients, flavours and aromas from the recipes of masters to our tables, are a fixture at Alphamega Hypermarkets.

The recent two-day event kicked off on May 22 with a master class led by chef Trovato, who presented healthy versions of Italian recipes. The event was held in collaboration with Intercollege’s Culinary Arts programme and the Training and Development Unit of its state-of-the-art culinary and pastry workshops.

The following day, May 23, Alphamega shoppers at the chain’s Engomi store saw chef Trovato offer a live cooking demonstration. Thereafter, that evening, select guests and journalists sampled fine Italian wines at a tasting organised by the Agency and hypermarket chain, at Bean Bar 360 on Makarios Avenue.