As summer approaches, so does the desire for refreshing swims, relaxation, and carefree moments. Imagine having your own home in a beautiful coastal location in Cyprus, ready to welcome you whenever you wish. Owning a vacation home in a seaside city offers numerous advantages that can improve life quality: Weekend getaways: Forget about traffic jams and the stress of searching for accommodation. With your own holiday home, you can enjoy a relaxing weekend getaway, free from planning and stress.

Rest and rejuvenation: Contact with the sea provides physical and mental stimulation, reducing stress and improving mood. If you dream of carefree holidays and a life full of relaxation, buying a holiday home in one of the beautiful coastal areas of the island is the ideal choice. Altia, Cyprus's fastest-growing real estate company, offers an extensive catalogue of properties, many at discounted prices, making it the perfect place to start your search today to find your very own paradise by the sea! Below, we have identified and present some of the most attractive properties for sale in the island's most sought-after seaside areas:

Five-bedroom Villa, Aphrodite Hills Resort Five-bedroom house in Aphrodite Hills, Paphos. This two-level villa features an entrance hall, a spacious living/dining area, a fully-equipped kitchen with an auxiliary kitchen, a storage room, and a plant room. The master bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, two bedrooms have en-suite showers, and two additional bedrooms share a common shower room on the lower ground floor. The property enjoys a private swimming pool, landscape gardens and uncovered parking space.

House, Nea Dimmata, Paphos Two-storey house situated within a residential plot spanning approximately 837 sq.m. Accessible via a registered road with a total frontage of approximately 44 m, this property offers spacious living. The ground floor features an open plan living/dining area with a fireplace, a kitchen, a guest bathroom, and terraces. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, an additional bathroom, and more terraces. External amenities include a private swimming pool, landscaped gardens in the front and rear, a storage area, and covered parking. The property is located approximately 350 m from the main road and 400 m from the sea.

House, Prodromi – Dimos Polis Chrysochous The house is a two-storey residence. On the ground floor, there is an open-plan kitchen/dining/living area, a guest toilet, a staircase leading to the first floor, and a covered terrace. The first floor comprises two bedrooms, one with a private shower/toilet and the other with a private bathroom/toilet, as well as an uncovered veranda. The house has a total covered area of 89 sq.m, plus 3 sq.m of covered verandas and a 16-sq.m uncovered veranda. Additionally, the property includes the exclusive right to use parking space no. 44 on the ground floor.

Beach Maisonette with Basement in Paralimni Semi-detached two-storey maisonette with a basement (door No. 003), located in the “Skyros Villas” residential complex in Paralimni, Ammochostos. The ground floor features a living room, kitchen, dining area, guest toilet, and two covered terraces, while on the first floor, there are two bedrooms, a main bathroom, and a partially-covered terrace. The basement includes an open-plan living and kitchen area, a bathroom, and two bedrooms. Access to the basement is via an external staircase. Additionally, the property offers a 102-sq.m yard and uncovered parking. The asset is situated approximately 140 m from the beach, approximately 2 km from the motorway, and approximately 650 m from the Pernera community centre.

Two-storey house in Pervolia, Larnaca The ground floor features a living room with a fireplace, a guest toilet, a kitchen with a dining area, and a staircase leading to the first floor. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, each with balconies; the main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom, along with a main bathroom for the others. Externally, the property offers a covered parking space, a courtyard, and a storage room. Situated within a small complex of just three houses, it benefits from a signed and deposited distribution agreement. The asset is located approximately 435 m east of the connecting road between Pervolia and Kiti, and approximately 725 m northeast of the community centre.

Sea view two storey flat in Mazotos, Larnaca Two-storey flat located in the Highview Gardens residential complex in Mazotos, Larnaca. The first floor features two bedrooms and one bathroom, while the second floor includes an open plan living room and kitchen area, along with a spacious uncovered veranda of approximately 48 sq.m. Residents benefit from shared access to a gym and swimming pool. The property is situated approximately 3 km from the beach, 700 m from Mazotos community centre, and 10 km from the A5 motorway.

Two bedroom apartment located in Paralimni A two-bedroom apartment positioned on the first floor of the “Alimos no. 2” Building in Ammochostos, Paralimni. The apartment features an open-plan kitchen/dining/sitting area, a family bathroom, and two bedrooms. Externally, the property includes covered verandas and exclusive use of parking spot no. 16 on the ground floor. The apartment is situated approximately 100 m north of the main road leading into Paralimni, and about 1.5 km northeast from Paralimni community centre.