Crypto ETPs will soon be launched on the London Stock Exchange

London Stock Exchange Gears Up for Crypto ETP Launch

May 2024 marks a significant milestone for the London Stock Exchange (LSE) as it prepares to list cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for the first time. The move follows the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) green light for prospectuses submitted by WisdomTree and 21Shares.

WisdomTree, headquartered in New York, has gained the FCA’s nod to introduce its physical Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs to the market. In a parallel development, 21Shares, based in Zurich, secured authorization to offer its Bitcoin and Ether products, with expectations set for trading to kick off concurrently.

While Invesco has also secured approval for its prospectus, details regarding its launch remain forthcoming. This endorsement from the UK authorities follows the U.S. sanctioning spot bitcoin ETFs earlier in January.

WisdomTree and 21Shares received the U.S.’s approval for their spot ETFs earlier this year. In March, the FCA declared its readiness to permit financial institutions to offer ETPs to professional investors. The LSE has signalled its intention to start processing applications for Bitcoin and Ether products in Q2 2024.

In a notable policy shift, the FCA, which had barred retail investors from engaging with crypto derivatives, including ETPs, as of January 2020, has now revised its stance. This change is attributed to the prevalent availability of such products across Europe and the recent endorsements in the U.S.

