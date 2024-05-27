The ongoing drought and looming water crisis facing Cyprus this summer will be raised by Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou during a meeting with her counterparts in Brussels.

According to the World Resources Institute’s risk atlas, Cyprus’ level of severe water stress is very high, among the highest in Europe, along with parts of Greece, Italy, Albania, Serbia and Spain.

Water levels in the island’s dams and reservoirs have dropped dramatically this hydrological year, and are continuing to do so, with total levels currently standing at 43 per cent of capacity compared to 66.3 per cent last year.

The total capacity of the island’s dams is 290 million cubic metres.

Some of the reservoirs have fallen to below 30 per cent and fears have been raised over the island’s largest dam-Kouris-drying up, as it is also fast dropping to the one-third full mark.

Meanwhile, the state is said to have taken measures locally, including prioritising infrastructure repairs to reduce water loss from leaks, and construction of a new desalination plant in Moni in Limassol.

Earlier in April, the water development department announced a national investment plan with a budget of €1.17 billion comprising 93 projects. Of these, 33 were deemed as top priority and are already under construction.

Cyprus relies on seawater desalination for a large part of its drinking water supply, and five large desalination plants are currently in operation, along with 24 small ones. The large installations are located in Dhekelia, Larnaca, Vasilikos, Episkopi and Paphos.

Experts have cautioned that the far-ranging effects of the plants, including greenhouse gas emissions and increasing water salinity, are ill understood.

Panayiotou will address the adverse effects of the reduced rainfall on agriculture, livestock farming, and the environment, as well as the state’s concern over fires and the heightened risk this season due to exacerbated dryness.

The minister will request measures from the European Commission aiming to safeguard food production and environmental protection.