Fantom (FTM), a layer 1 protocol, has witnessed significant gains in Q1 of 2024. According to a comprehensive market analysis by Messari, Fantom is emerging as a top beneficiary amid the recent crypto bull market, showing massive growth in key metrics and market capitalization. With this view, many analysts have made bullish Fantom price predictions, suggesting that FTM bulls are aiming for the $3 mark.

Meanwhile, Rollblock will become a game changer in the online gambling industry due to its unique blockchain-powered crypto casino and revenue share model. The altcoin has drawn attention in the broader crypto market, scaling its presale buying frenzy to greater heights. This article will explore these two promising cryptos in the altcoin market.

Fantom Forecast: Will FTM Reach the $3 Mark in 2024?

With a 51 ranking on CoinMarketCap, Fantom has been experiencing a consistent trend over the past week, showcasing its strong potential. The sudden increase in price value can be attributed to various factors, including heightened market activities, bullish network development, and overall broader market optimism.

Despite a brief decrease in its market capitalization, Fantom has maintained upward momentum in its trading volume. Looking at its technical analysis, most indicators are signaling green, suggesting that the bulls control the Fantom market. The expected minimum and maximum prices for the altcoin in 2024 will reach $0.459 and $0.802, respectively.

Based on previous price fluctuations, Fantom’s price may close off at an average rate of $1.03 in May. While FTM bulls are aiming to push the price mark to $3, the current market stance for the altcoin makes it impossible in 2024 but could happen by 2030.

Rollblock (RBLK) Unique GambleFi Features Set for a Disruptive Launch

Rollblock (RBLK) has been causing a buzz ever since its debut within the crypto market as a GambleFi protocol. This outstanding altcoin, built on Ethereum’s ecosystem, offers a distinctive online crypto casino that prioritizes users’ security and privacy. Unlike most traditional gaming platforms, Rollblock has eliminated the need for an invasive sign-up KYC check, allowing users and players to enjoy a variety of fair casino games anonymously.

Rollblock also stands out among the top crypto investments in its stage two presale due to its outstanding revenue share model, which offers a unique opportunity to stakers. Specifically, up to 30% of the weekly revenue share will be dedicated to purchasing the RBLK tokens from the open market. Half of the acquired tokens will be burned, while the other half will be channeled towards staking rewards.

Given RBLK’s connection to the online gaming market, which is set to hit $744 billion by 2028, early investors have a high opportunity to tap into this explosive market. Besides, crypto experts are speculating that Rollblock, which has managed to raise over $320,000, will hit the $1 million mark by the end of May.

Currently, Rollblock tokens hold a market price of just $0.012, but it will be increasing to $0.014 soon as the presale progresses into Stage 3. Given its outstanding run, analysts foresee RBLK reaching the $1 price mark upon its listing in major exchange platforms in Q3 of 2024 making it the best cryptocurrency to invest in.

Conclusion

Rollblock’s features seem to have stood out among the rest of the cryptos, more so due to its pioneering solution as an outstanding GambleFi protocol. This makes it the best crypto investment, with a potential dominant status within the crypto market.

