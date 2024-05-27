A 49-year-old maths teacher was remanded for eight days after two students filed complaints of sexual harassment against him, it was reported on Monday.

The two female students are 13 and 16.

The man was arrested on May 20, following the complaint of a 13-year-old girl that the man engaged in inappropriate gestures at the private lesson institute he works at.

He was then remanded for eight days, and his remand was due to expire on May 28. However it emerged that police will most likely be seeking the man be kept in custody.

Meanwhile, on May 22, a 16-year-old girl filed a similar sexual harassment complaint against the same teacher.

Police will likely seek the man remain in custody to further examine the complaints.