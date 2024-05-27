Police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old man for a series of burglaries under investigation, after stolen property was found in his possession.

The 53-year-old, suspected of five cases of theft, was located by officers of the Germasogeia police station following a complaint lodged around 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon by two 16-year-olds.

According to the complainants, around 1am on Sunday their two mobile phones and a gold chain with a cross were stolen from the beach in the Dasoudi area. The two teens used a location app to track down one of the mobiles and then notified the police.

Police located the suspect and conducted a search, finding the two mobile phones and the chain belonging to the victims.

Police also found three other mobile phones and an electronic wristwatch, in the man’s possession, which were subsequently established to also be stolen, as well as fourth mobile which is being investigated.

Police arrested the man and took him into custody while the investigation continues.