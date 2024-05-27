Trade union “Isotita” (Equality) has called on the government to withdraw “arbitrary” proposed legislation that disadvantages civil servants.

Isotita warns that if a bill banning promotions in the 18 months leading up to retirement is not recalled and a substantive dialogue initiated, the union will retaliate with all legitimate means.

Calling the proposed legislation “unprecedented, arbitrary and unilateral”, Isotita says it violates constitutional rights and principles, and contradicts EU law.

The union says the government has already barred civil servants’ access to medical services outside Gesy, a move it says robs them of yet another right.