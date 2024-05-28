Kapnos airport shuttle will operate a Nicosia to Larnaca route every 30 minutes at peak hours while growing and upgrading its fleet of buses, the company said on Tuesday.

Company CEO Charalambos Kapnos made the announcement as it marks the 16th anniversary of the first route carried out from Nicosia to Larnaca airport.

During these 16 years, Kapnos said, the shuttle service – connecting Nicosia to the airports in Larnaca and Paphos – has increased both the number of customers but also improved customer satisfaction.

And all this, he noted, was done “with zero financial assistance from the state”.

Kapnos also announced the company’s recent acquisition of five brand-new Euro 6 buses – referring to the Euro 6 emissions standard adopted by the European Union.

The new buses have automatic transmission, electric doors and reclining seats. Passengers can also use USB ports to recharge their electronic devices.

This latest addition brings the fleet to over 200 buses, Kapnos said, making them the single largest private bus company in Cyprus.

In a bid to continue improving quality of service, the company plans to introduce stopovers in Alambra for the routes going to and from Paphos airport.

According to the CEO, the company offers over 100 routes to and from the two airports daily. He expressed the hope that the number would go up, as the outfit plans on carrying out a route from Nicosia to Larnaca airport every 30 minutes this summer season.

Kapnos also mentioned that the company introduced a check-in system at the station in Nicosia, as well as online booking via its website. More and more customers are now turning to the online booking option, he said.

Meanwhile, as part of its corporate social responsibility, the company recently decided to provide free rides to the two airports for patients (and their escorts) who are sent abroad for medical treatment. The company will be meeting soon with the health ministry to sign the relevant cooperation protocol.