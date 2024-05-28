In this day and age, investing in crypto has become more and more commonplace. Especially when it comes to the more popular coins you should definitely keep an eye on. So, without further ado, let’s get into the top 3 currencies to watch out for in 2024.

Bitcoin (BTC)

We will start this off with the most spoken-about of currencies – Bitcoin. This is considered the pioneer of all digital currencies, with its use beginning in 2009. However, it has gone very far from its humble origins where you could only invest in the currency.

Nowadays, you can even use it for online purchases – and we don’t just mean technology sectors. For instance, you can even find Bitcoin slots at Ignition, as making deposits and withdrawals via crypto for slots has been gaining plenty of traction. This is because such currencies have benefits such as faster transactions at typically lower prices, meaning you get more bang for your buck.

Moreover, paying for slots using Bitcoin adds a layer of anonymity and security as there is no intermediary. This is because the currency in question is decentralized and thus not governed by any authority. And to encourage the use of cryptocurrency in slot games, many platforms offer additional crypto-exclusive bonuses upon registrations.

Generally, the payments can even be made via your phone or tablet on such platforms not just on the PC, adding to their convenience. And there are no limitations as to what slot you can use your crypto for, and you can enjoy all the same offers and promotions. In fact, by paying with crypto, you typically can get extra benefits due to the aforementioned lower transaction fees enjoyed by both the user and the casino.

Of course, when making such payments online you might be worried about typical market fluctuations. The way online casinos and other industries that accept this form of payment combat that is by automatically converting the crypto deposit on the site into the currency used by the platform. Which in the case of the aforementioned platform would be AUD.

This is just one example of how you can use Bitcoin, as there are many more. However, the overall consensus is that it is considered to be one of the most stable currencies, making it a great currency to hold and utilize.

Ethereum (ETH)

Another well-liked currency is Ethereum, which is praised to be second only to Bitcoin. Not only is it a digital currency, but is also a decentralized open-source blockchain with a smart contract functionality. Created in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, it went live in 2015 with practical uses that went beyond monetary ones.

The uniqueness of Ethereum lies in the fact that it innovated the crypto industry by allowing the creation of decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. These apps have different functionalities, such as loans, but are created to communicate directly with the Ethereum blockchain.

While this currency has enjoyed a certain level of notoriety from the very beginning, there were some concerns regarding its scalability. As it grew more popular, users noted delays with their transactions, as they were being processed one at a time. Since fast transactions are typically the most renowned benefit, it has caused quite a stir in the community.

However, as of 2022, it transitioned from proof-of-work, (abbreviated to PoW), to proof-of-stake, (PoS), which has cut down on energy use. And, as of the 14th of March 2024, it has released the Dencun upgrade, which has increased the efficiency of the network both in speed and transaction fees. All of these changes have resulted in increasing the value of the currency, and it doesn’t seem like the brains behind it are going to stop at this.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is the most recent cryptocurrency released on this list, launching only in 2020. It is essentially lauded as the alternative to Ethereum, with even lower fees and higher speeds. This is due to the fact that from the get-go, it used the PoS mechanism for its smart contracts.

Similarly to Ethereum, Solana has a DeFi ecosystem, helping with its steady growth and securing its place as one of the most tech-forward currencies. To add to their progress, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, Solana Saga, released an Android phone with DeFi apps already installed in 2023.

Alas, it has experienced several outages that have elicited outrage from its users with the most recent one happening in February 2024. While every outage lasted less than 17 hours, it still caused a significant dip in the price of the currency, but it typically quickly bounced back from it.

Finally, we’d like to add that it is one of the most eco-friendly protocols, and amidst the climate change crisis, it is a very important factor to consider when you’re planning to make any investments.

Conclusion

There are countless coins out there that deserve plenty of praise, however, in our eyes, no more so than the aforementioned ones. As time goes on, we are excited to continue watching the development of all of these currencies and how their usage becomes more normalized.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more