The police are to hand over the case file regarding the horde of weapons found at a cemetery in Oroklini to the Legal Service, police spokesman Christos Andreou said on Tuesday.

He said the case file will be sent onwards on Wednesday.

Two men, aged 46 and 35 years old, were arrested last week after the stash, described by Andreou as “possibly the largest amount of weapons and explosives found to date in Cyprus” were uncovered at the cemetery.

Police said they had been tipped off about the movement of weapons in and out of the cemetery, and that they had then observed the 46-year-old entering the cemetery and taking a bag out of a grave.

Police then apprehended him and found a shotgun, 500 rounds of ammunition, and a pistol in the bag.

Later, the 35-year-old was also seen removing items from the same grave and was also arrested.

An anti-tank missile launcher as well as a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were found inside the grave. One of the IEDs was connected to a mobile phone and was “ready for use”.

Evaluating the progress the police’s investigation has made so far on Tuesday, Andreou said they have “left all possibilities open” regarding the origin and purpose of the weapons.

He added that it currently seems that “not one but several” crimes had been prevented by the bust.