Over 70 Eurobank Cyprus TeamUp volunteers, together with their family members, the NGO “AKTI” and diving centre Blue Thunder Diving, cleared 822 kg of waste from the beach and seabed at Karnagio, Limassol, during a clean-up initiative organised by the Bank. Of this, 588 kg was mixed waste, 190 kg was recyclable PMD, while 44 kg was the amount of litter found on the seabed and retrieved by the divers.

“I would like to thank Eurobank Cyprus’ volunteer TeamUp team, AKTI and Blue Thunder Diving Centre for their assistance in our efforts to clean the beach and the seabed,” stated Eurobank Cyprus General Manager Achilleas Malliotis. “Karnagio is one of the most environmentally-polluted beaches in Cyprus, and that is why it was chosen by the Bank for this action. For Eurobank Cyprus, protecting the environment is a strategic priority, and our goal is to implement actions that make a difference for a better and sustainable future,” he continued. “We are particularly happy that the cleaning of the beach was carried out by young and old, as we believe the images we saw will help to raise further awareness about marine pollution and the protection of beaches and coasts.”

In a statement, the President of the Board of Directors of AKTIS Dr. Xenia Loizidou also hailed the initiative. “The Mediterranean is the most fouled sea on the planet from plastic pollution,” she noted. “Initiatives such as this one are moving in that direction – congratulations to the very active TeamUp team of volunteers from Eurobank Cyprus who, in cooperation with AKTI’s SeaTecHub project and the Blue Thunder Diving centre, collected 822 kg of litter from the beach and seabed at Karnagio, Limassol.”

The Director of Blue Thunder Diving, Michalis Tsirponouris, added his own remarks on the successful volunteering event. “We responded with great pleasure to the call of Eurobank Cyprus for the cleaning of the seabed in the Karnagio area; the result of this effort was impressive,” he said. “We know most of the seabed litter comes from the beach; this problem was perceived by all participants. Great actions like this one by Eurobank Cyprus are crucial for our country, as the Cypriot seabed attracts divers from all over the world to explore, and it is our duty to keep it clean. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the TeamUp team of Eurobank Cyprus volunteers who participated in this action.”

Via its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Eurobank Cyprus has developed important actions consistently. Its TeamUp group was established in the context of the philosophy and culture cultivated by the Bank towards active participation in events of social benefit and selfless contribution.