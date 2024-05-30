Cypriot real estate firm FOX Estate Agency this week announced its official partnership with IQI Global, a leading real estate network and member of the Juwai IQI group.

According to the announcement, this strategic collaboration “marks a promising chapter for FOX as it teams up with a global leader in the real estate industry“.

Moreover, the announcement explained that “by partnering with IQI Global, FOX aims to enhance its services and broaden its market,” while also noting that “FOX will utilise IQI’s extensive international resources and advanced technology, such as the IQI Atlas super app for real estate agents and Juwai’s international property promotion platforms”.

In addition, the company said that this collaboration is expected to bring significant growth and innovation to the Cypriot real estate market.

George Mouskides, head of IQI Cyprus, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating that “we are delighted to collaborate with IQI Global”.

“This partnership will allow us to better serve our clients and capitalize on new opportunities in the real estate sector,” he added.

Kashif Ansari, Co-Founder and CEO of Juwai IQI, said that “our partnership with FOX Estate Agency underscores our commitment to expanding our presence in Europe and delivering exceptional real estate services worldwide”.

Finally, Daniel Ho, Co-Founder and Group Managing Director of Juwai IQI, said that “the new office in Cyprus combines Juwai IQI’s international network resources, technology, and reach with the local team’s top-tier knowledge, relationships, and market experience”.