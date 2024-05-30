An upcoming week-long burger event will see one lucky winner fly to Warsaw this summer to catch Metallica live in concert. Moondog’s Bar & Grill in Nicosia will hold its 8th annual Burger Week from June 3 to 9 and a competition will take the winner to see the heavy metal band. The only thing there is to do is to try one of 40 burgers featured in the specially designed Burger Week menu.

The one-week celebration will see Moondog’s serve a special menu with different flavoured burgers and sauces, over 250 beers and live bands. Also on the menu will be salads, sausages, chicken wings, as well as vegetarian and vegan dishes, assuring delicious bites for all.

The draw will take place on June 9, announcing two winners. Every burger counts as one entry to the competition. The prize includes return flights for two, 4-star hotel accommodation, and two tickets to Metallica’s concert in Warsaw on July 7.

Throughout the week, a series of local bands will perform. Kicking off Burger Week’s music events on June 3 is LoopMan, while The Funked Up Project will perform on June 4, Private Garden on June 5 and Xanthou Brothers on June 6. The following three nights will welcome Boots, Minus 1 and Dimitris-Paris.

Burger Week

8th edition of annual event. June 3-9. Moondog’s Bar & Grill, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-6300