A total of 103,269 Turkish Cypriots who live in the north have registered to vote in June’s European parliament elections, the elections office announced on Friday.

In addition, 834 Turkish Cypriots who live in the Republic have also registered to vote.

The figure is just under half the total number of people who were registered to vote last time elections took place in the north, with the north’s ‘supreme election council’ having announced at the time that 210,121 people were registered to vote in a ‘parliamentary’ by-election which took place on June 25 last year.

There will be a total of 32 polling stations opened for Turkish Cypriots for the European parliament elections, which will be located in the Nicosia, Larnaca, and Famagusta districts.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 6pm with a one-hour break between 12pm and 1pm.

Three Turkish Cypriots are standing as candidates in the elections; incumbent MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek of Akel, Oz Karahan of the Green Party, and Hulusi Kilim of Volt.