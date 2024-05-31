Here are some reactions to the historic verdict:

REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TRUMP

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. … We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight to the end, and we’ll win. … The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5, by the people. They know what happened here. I am a very innocent man.”

CAMPAIGN OF PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN AND VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law. Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

“The threat Trump poses to our democracy has never been greater. He is running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution, pledging to be a dictator ‘on day one’ and calling for our Constitution to be ‘terminated’ so he can regain and keep power. A second Trump term means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence – and the American people will reject it this November.”

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON

“Today is a shameful day in American history. Democrats cheered as they convicted the leader of the opposing party on ridiculous charges, predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one. The weaponization of our justice system has been a hallmark of the Biden Administration, and the decision today is further evidence that Democrats will stop at nothing to silence dissent and crush their political opponents.

“The American people see this as lawfare, and they know it is wrong—and dangerous. President Trump will rightfully appeal this absurd verdict — and he WILL WIN!”

IAN SAMS, SPOKESPERSON FOR THE WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL’S OFFICE

“We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.”

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN JIM JORDAN, REPUBLICAN OF OHIO

“The verdict is a travesty of justice. The Manhattan kangaroo court shows what happens when our justice system is weaponized by partisan prosecutors in front of a biased judge with an unfair process, designed to keep President Trump off the campaign trail and avoid bringing attention to President Biden’s failing radical policies. Americans see through Democrats’ lawfare tactics and know President Trump will be vindicated on appeal.”

US REPRESENTATIVE JERRY NADLER, DEMOCRAT AND RANKING MEMBER OF THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

“Justice was served in Lower Manhattan… No one is above the law — not even a former President. Donald Trump has now been justly convicted of election interference by a jury of his peers and can no longer escape the consequences of his actions. Our nation will not tolerate his attempts to hide his crimes from voters and subvert our elections. Today’s conviction on all 34 counts proves what we have known to be true all along — Donald Trump is unfit to serve in any elected office, let alone President of the United States.”

US REPRESENTATIVE ERIC SWALWELL, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIA

“Donald Trump is a convicted felon. This verdict is not a win for any single person. It’s a win for an idea. The idea that we all follow the same rules. The rule of law won today.”

HOUSE REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE CHAIR ELISE STEFANIK OF NEW YORK, POTENTIAL VICE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

“Today’s verdict shows how corrupt, rigged, and unAmerican the weaponized justice system has become under Joe Biden and Democrats. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to a higher New York Court to deliver justice and overturn this verdict. The facts are clear: this was a zombie case illegally brought forward by a corrupt prosecutor doing Joe Biden’s political bidding in a desperate attempt to save Joe Biden’s failing campaign.”

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STEVE SCALISE, REPUBLICAN OF LOUISIANA

“Today’s verdict is a devastating defeat for any American who believes in the critical legal tenet that justice is blind. It was clear from the beginning that President Biden teamed up with heavily biased DA Alvin Bragg to go after President Biden’s political opponent regardless of wrongdoing, while hardened criminals are set free in New York to commit more violent crimes against innocent citizens. This verdict will not withstand an appeal, and was only brought as an attempt to interfere with the 2024 election. The radical partisan Democrats behind this abuse of our justice system will not prevail. The voters will settle this on November 5th.”

US SENATOR CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO, DEMOCRAT OF NEVADA

We know that Donald Trump is willing to do anything to protect his own interests, including undermining our elections. No one is above the law, and I’m glad to see justice served today.”

US REPRESENTATIVE LAUREN BOEBERT, REPUBLICAN OF COLORADO

“As we all knew, this was ALWAYS about election interference and stopping President Trump from winning his rightful re-election to the White House. The American people see through the Democrat games and know this is a sham verdict. We stand with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP!”

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR CHRIS MURPHY OF CONNECTICUT

“Trump toadies are going to attack the jury and the court because they have a plan to dismantle our democracy and it relies on everyone believing the justice system is rigged. It isn’t. Donald Trump committed a crime. He got caught. He got convicted. That’s the rule of law.”

US SENATOR RAND PAUL, REPUBLICAN OF KENTUCKY

“How long can our Republic survive once partisans have taken over the judicial process? This verdict will tragically undermine Americans confidence in impartial justice. A sad day for America…”

US REPRESENTATIVE ADAM SCHIFF, DEMOCRAT OF CALIFORNIA

“Guilty. Today, twelve ordinary American citizens found a former president guilty of dozens of felonies. Despite his efforts to distract, delay, and deny – justice arrived for Donald Trump all the same. And the rule of law prevailed.”

FORMER TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER JOHN BOLTON, NOW A TRUMP CRITIC

“Today’s verdict is a fire-bell in the night. The Republican Party now has one last chance to change course, and not nominate a convicted felon for president.”

US REPRESENTATIVE MATT GAETZ, REPUBLICAN OF FLORIDA

“This verdict is the corrupt result of a corrupt trial, a corrupt judge, and a corrupt DA. We will stand with President Trump now more than ever to save the country.

US REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE, REPUBLICAN OF GEORGIA

“Radical leftists & Deepstate Operatives have been orchestrating this SHAM trial from the beginning… What do they do now that President Trump is leading in the polls, and their stunt is failing? You don’t see this level of corruption in a banana republic, but it’s happening in our own backyard. There is NOTHING they fear more than another Trump Presidency. President Trump needs you now more than ever. Every Patriotic American must stand with Trump.”

US SENATOR RICK SCOTT, REPUBLICAN OF FLORIDA AND CANDIDATE TO REPLACE SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL AS MINORITY LEADER

“This was a sham trial and the clearest example we’ve ever seen of election interference. I am furious and no American is safe from Democrat political persecution. Joe Biden and the Democrat machine manufactured a legal case against Trump to win an election. I went to New York to stand with President Trump and the American voters will stand with him this November.”

US SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM, REPUBLICAN OF SOUTH CAROLINA

“I’m confident that it’s gonna do more to help him win the White House than hurt him.”

THE LINCOLN PROJECT, REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP GROUP KNOWN FOR POLITICAL ADS

“With today’s ruling, Trump is a convicted criminal who’s running for president to roll back individual rights and wreck our democracy. Sadly, Trump can’t be shamed into doing the right thing by stepping away from the nomination, while his MAGA sycophants care so little for the rule of law that they will join him in his quest for power no matter what laws he breaks or norms he destroys.”

US REPRESENTATIVE RONNY JACKSON, REPUBLICAN OF TEXAS AND WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN UNDER TRUMP

“DEMOCRATS JUST DECLARED WAR! Everyone knows this is a POLITICAL VERDICT. This is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at the highest level!! With YOUR HELP – We will WIN & TRUMP WILL TAKE BACK THE WHITE HOUSE!! Please consider chipping in to President Trump; even just $5 can go a LONG WAY. STAND WITH TRUMP.”

FORMER MARYLAND GOVERNOR LARRY HOGAN, NOW RUNNING FOR THE US SENATE

“Regardless of the result, I urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process. At this dangerously divided moment in our history, all leaders — regardless of party — must not pour fuel on the fire with more toxic partisanship. We must reaffirm what has made this nation great: the rule of law.”

DONALD TRUMP JR.

“Such bullshit.”

RIGHT-WING ACTIVIST TIM POOL

“War.”