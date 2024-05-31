Friday’s weather is set to be mostly clear, with sporadically increased cloud cover at various times of the day.

Temperatures are set to rise to a maximum of 30 degrees Celsius inland, 26 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 28 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 23 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather will persist through the night, with temperatures set to drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 18 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The skies are set to remain clear throughout the weekend and into Monday, with temperatures set to rise noticeably.