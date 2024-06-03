JetBrains reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to innovation and education in the software development field at the recently held TechIsland summit in Limassol.

This commitment, which has been a cornerstone of the company since its founding in 2000, focuses on creating effective developer tools by automating routine tasks and developing intelligent solutions. This allows developers to concentrate on growth, discovery, and creativity.

At the summit, Alexander S. Kulikov, Head of the Laboratory of Algorithms and Complexity Theory at JetBrains Research and a lecturer at Neapolis University Pafos, highlighted the company’s dedication to technological and educational advancement. Kulikov emphasised JetBrains’ efforts to foster innovation and excellence in these areas.

Kulikov, who also leads the programme, teaches algorithms and discrete mathematics. He holds both a Ph.D. and a Dr.Sci. from the Steklov Mathematical Institute. In his role at JetBrains Research, he drives research and development in algorithms and complexity theory.

Accompanying him at the summit was Natalia Kitaeva, Project Coordinator at JetBrains. Kitaeva is responsible for managing and overseeing the company’s educational initiatives, including the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence programme. Her role is pivotal in providing guidance and support to students, ensuring they have a positive and enriching learning experience.

During his address, Kulikov outlined the highlights of JetBrains’ bachelor’s programme. He provided prospective students with an overview of the skills they would acquire and demonstrated how these skills could be applied to real-world projects in their future careers.

Kitaeva also shared her insights into the educational initiatives she coordinates, emphasising the importance of a supportive learning environment in nurturing the next generation of computer scientists and AI specialists.

The company’s extensive product line, featuring renowned tools such as IntelliJ IDEA, ReSharper, PyCharm, and Kotlin, stands as a testament to this mission. These tools, highly esteemed for their excellence, have not only accelerated production but have also become indispensable assets for developers globally. Notably, JetBrains boasts over 11.4 million recurring active users, underscoring the deep engagement and widespread adoption of their offerings.

JetBrains’ influence is truly global, with research and development centres and offices dotted across the United States, Germany, Poland, Serbia, the Netherlands, China, and Cyprus.

The expansion into Cyprus, which began in earnest in 2022, represents a significant milestone. With over 250 employees now based on the island, JetBrains has seamlessly integrated into the local tech community, contributing significantly to both the economy and the educational landscape. These employees form a diverse cohort of developers, researchers, IT specialists, and financial experts.

The company’s commitment to education is as longstanding as it is robust. JetBrains believes that a strong educational foundation is crucial for future technological advancements. This belief is evident in its support for research and education over the past two decades. The establishment of JetBrains Research and JetBrains Academy are cornerstones of this strategy. These initiatives aim to address the growing demand for STEM specialists by providing a continuous stream of skilled professionals ready to excel in the industry.

JetBrains Research is home to over twelve modern laboratories focused on fields such as data science, machine learning, fundamental computational sciences, programming languages, software engineering, and robotics. These labs are not just innovation hubs but also directly influence the educational content and projects at JetBrains Academy. This integration ensures that students receive the most current knowledge and skills, preparing them for real-world challenges.

In Cyprus, JetBrains’ educational initiatives have flourished through collaboration with Neapolis University Pafos. This partnership has led to the establishment of scholarships for talented students, with 79 students currently benefiting.

The collaboration also includes the development of extracurricular courses accessible to all students and the creation of two state-of-the-art laboratories: a robotics lab and a smart city lab. These labs serve as crucial resources for both research and education, benefiting university students and schoolchildren alike.

The company’s educational footprint in Cyprus extends further with the introduction of the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence BSc Program at Neapolis University Pafos. This programme, which focuses on fundamental mathematics, computer science education, project work, and an in-depth understanding of machine learning and AI, is still in the process of accreditation but promises to be a significant addition to Cyprus’ academic offerings.

JetBrains’ efforts extend beyond higher education. The Pafos Programming Camp, for instance, is an annual event that attracts top European student teams and provides them with the opportunity to hone their skills under the guidance of world-champion colleagues from JetBrains. Several camp participants have gone on to win medals in the ICPC finals, demonstrating the camp’s effectiveness in nurturing talent.

Additionally, the programming olympiad for Cypriot school students, organised in partnership with the Cyprus Computer Society and Neapolis University Pafos, aims to become an annual event, fostering a competitive programming community from a young age.

The Joint Advanced Student School (JASS) has also seen considerable success, with two editions held in Cyprus, focusing on smart city technology. This programme, supported by Leptos Group and TechIsland, attracts students from various Cypriot universities as well as international institutions like the Technical University of Munich and Imperial College London.

Moreover, the company supports various research schools and scientific intensives, such as the School on the Practice and Theory of Distributed Computing. These initiatives are designed to nurture talent and stimulate interest in STEM fields, ensuring that Cyprus remains an attractive destination for students and researchers alike.

JetBrains’ vision extends beyond its own initiatives. The company actively invites other organisations to join in supporting students by providing grants, offering additional courses, and creating project opportunities.

This collaborative approach aims to build a robust educational ecosystem in Cyprus, enhancing the island’s appeal as a hub for technological and academic excellence.