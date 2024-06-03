With 9,000 staff and 3,000 police officers, and a total budget of €6,650,000, 1,845 polling stations will open on Sunday morning in Cyprus for 705,357 registered voters to elect members of the European Parliament and local administration.

“This is the first time that there will be eight elections simultaneously,” chief returning officer Menelaos Vasiliou said on Monday.

Voters will have more than 7,000 candidates to choose from, running for MEPs, district governors, mayors, deputy mayors, municipal council members, school board members, community council presidents and community council members.

Each ballot will be printed on a different colour paper.

Vasiliou told the Cyprus News Agancy (CNA) that of the 705,357 voters, 568,608 are Cypriots, of which 834 are Turkish Cypriots.

There are 21,640 Europeans voting for local administration, 11,840 Europeans voting for MEPs, and 103,269 Turkish Cypriots living in the north voting for MEPs.

Seventeen polling stations will operate in 13 cities in Greece, Belgium and the UK for Cypriots living there.

Ballots will be counted at each polling station.

Vasiliou said that everything was ready and, although the results of the June 9 elections would start coming through on the same day, all declarations would be made on June 11.

Voters will have to make their choice among 12 political party combinations, as well as independent candidates.