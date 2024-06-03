Solana (SOL) has gone up in value following Metaplex’s latest introduction to the ecosystem which resulted in higher momentum and utility. Toncoin (TON) is up as a token built on top of its network, Notcoin (NOT) got listed on Changelly. Alongside them Rollblock (RBLK) has become one of the hottest DeFi cryptos for diversification, as it’s already up 40% and through the introduction of its unique revenue-share model it can see substantial gains.

Solana price to spike following MPL-404 addition

Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant price uptrend during the past trading sessions which has resulted in gains for early investors. Just recently, MetaPlex announced that they are introducing MPL-404, which is a framework and on-chain protocol for hybrid assets on top of the network. This is a combination through which DeFi meets non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and could result in the increased usage of the Solana crypto.

As for the Solana price performance, it moved above $172, now could reach new heights. However, according to the Solana price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $175.14, which indicates that DeFi cryptocurrency might not grow as rapidly as it historically has.

Toncoin Crypto on the rise following major Ecosystem expansion

Toncoin (TON) has experienced bullish momentum and could represent a solid opportunity for those that missed out on the Solana crypto, A Telegram-based crypto, Notcoin (NOT) got listed on top of Changelly, and is now available to over 7 million users, which can increase the demand for the Toncoin crypto, which could impact its value in a positive way.

Its RSI and MACD points are now bullish. Just recently, the Toncoin price spiked 20%, and broke past $6.50. According to the Toncoin price prediction, it can end Q4 of 2024 at $3.15, making it a solid DeFi cryptocurrency.

Rollblock (RBLK) raises over $582,000 and could spike 100x at launch

Rollblock (RBLK) has emerged as a major contender in the rapidly-growing DeFi market, as it puts its focus on blockchain technology, through which it emphasizes security, privacy and efficiency. This is an online casino that’s already live and is fully licensed, and as a result RBLK has an advantage when compared to other projects.

Through removing KYC checks, Rollblock also caters to a segment within the market of privacy-oriented enthusiasts. Underpinning the token’s long-term value is a robust economic model, known as the revenue sharing system. Here, up to 30% of the revenue generated on top of the casino is allocated towards buying back tokens.

Then, half of these get destroyed through a burning system, and as a result the supply decreases, leading to scarcity and potentially higher value. The other half gets distributed to those staking the crypto. Currently in Stage 3, the presale offers an attractive entry point at $0.014 per token. The presale has already resulted in the project raising over $600,000, and it will soon pass the $1 million raised mark.

With analyst projections suggesting a potential 100x value increase for RBLK, the project presents a compelling investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the DeFi market. These aspects position RBLK as one of the top DeFi projects.

Learn why these are the Cryptos not to overlook this DeFi season

It’s clear that Solana has risen in value rapidly but since then has stagnated with its growth. For those that missed out, both Toncoin and Rollblock provide a major opportunity for diversification, RBLK specifically has seen tremendous growth and can dominate the charts in 2024 and beyond, positioning it as one of the top DeFi projects to jump into.

