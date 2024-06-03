By Julia Stern

Two teenagers were arrested on Sunday in Larnaca for stealing €6,400 from a parked car.

The Larnaca police department learned of the incident last Thursday, May 30, when a 42-year-old man complained that a large sum of cash had been taken from his vehicle. At the time of the robbery, the car was parked at an apartment complex in Larnaca.

The two suspects, aged 16 and 18, were already in police custody for their alleged involvement in several recent robberies, all of which occurred in the Famagusta district.

The Larnaca police department issued the most recent warrants after collecting evidence through interviews and testimonies. With the teenage suspects under arrest, the police will further their investigation.

The theft was one of many in cars that have plagued Famagusta and Ayia Napa recently. Between May 25 and 30, the Ayia Napa police department received six other reports of property stolen from a parked car.