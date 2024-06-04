A fire was raging in Limassol’s Gerasa area in Limassol on Tuesday which began at around 1pm.

Three fire fighting aircraft were deployed to the scene according to the forestry department.

Meanwhile, four fire trucks were also on site in an attempt to put out the flames.

The fire is affecting the Apsiou and Gerasa area.

Authorities have been fighting a number of fires in the past few weeks, with one in Ayios Sylas’ area in Limassol last week burning dozens of animals and destroying multiple premises.

That fire has been attributed to an arson attack for which police are on the hunt for suspects.