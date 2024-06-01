Dozens of animals were burned alive in the Ayios Sylas fire, it emerged on Saturday as a team from the veterinary services went to the area to document the damage.

The fire raged for hours on Friday, burning a total of five square kilometres of land, and destroying two businesses.

A livestock farm and fenced compound with firewood were burned down. Dozens of animals died as a result of the fire, which has been described as a blatant arson attack.

Firefighters are still on site to deal with any resurging flames.

A team for Limassol’s district office will also go to the affected area to document the damages, expected to amount to thousands of euros, due to the expanse of land that was burned to ashes.

Crops, trees and wild vegetation were destroyed as a result of the flames, while police operations to track down suspects are underway.

A second fire which broke out shortly after 9pm on Friday in Ayios Therapontas only a few kilometers away from Ayios Sylas destroyed three donums of wild shrub.

It has also been described as an arson attack.