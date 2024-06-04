President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday called for the highest possible turnout from Cypriot citizens in the upcoming European Parliament elections on Sunday, stating that it would send a strong message to Brussels about the importance of being members of the European Union.

Christodoulides stressed that the country’s EU membership “is the most important achievement since the establishment of the Republic.”

He then added the EU impacts daily life in Cyprus, and the country is seeking a substantial role in EU affairs while also seeking a leading role for the EU in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

Christodoulides reiterated that the next five years will be critical for the future of the EU, with Cyprus wanting “a stronger, more competitive, and strategically autonomous Europe.”

Following the elections, a European Council meeting has been convened for June 17 to exchange initial views.

Christodoulides has requested telephone communications with the president of the European Council Charles Michel.

A second European Council meeting will be held on June 26 and 27 to make decisions regarding the heads of EU institutions, starting with the president of the European Commission.