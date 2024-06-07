Where do you live?

I currently live in Nicosia, Cyprus with my better half.

What did you have for breakfast?

Peanut butter and honey toast with goat cheese and tomato

Describe your perfect day

A day in nature. At the sea or in a forest.

Best book ever read?

Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murikami. The way Murakami describes conscious and unconscious processes using symbolism really speaks to me

Best childhood memory?

Playing outside

What is always in your fridge?

Fresh lemonade

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

My “liked songs” from Spotify on shuffle. This can range from classical music to metal and anything in between.

What’s your spirit animal?

A fish. It is a symbol that commonly comes up in my work. It is said to symbolise change, rebirth and the unconscious.

What are you most proud of?

My thesis research during my Art Therapy training which focused on the use of Expressive Arts with Adolescent Refugees in Host Communities.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I can’t really pick one that stuck out to me

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Carl Jung

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would choose the present moment

What is your greatest fear?

The extent of humans’ capacity for destruction

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

It will be okay

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

N/A

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Be with my loved ones, have a nice cup of tea and sit in nature.