Lovers of cinema and good food, this event series is for you! Lidl Food Academy in Cyprus is hosting a series of film screenings this month for a few lucky winners to enjoy, paired with chef-prepared meals. For one more summer, Lidl Cyprus’ Movie Nights return for three evenings blending gastronomy and cinema.

Before each film screening, attendees will get to enjoy a specially designed three-course dinner by the experienced chefs of the Lidl Food Academy, inspired by the culinary theme of each film. These dinners are designed to complete the cinema experience while enhancing the sensory delights of the evening.

The Movie Nights will begin on June 12 with The Lunch Box which follows the journey of a mistaken delivery in Mumbai’s famously efficient lunchbox delivery system which connects a young housewife to an older man in the dusk of his life as they build a fantasy world together through notes in the lunchbox. On June 13, The Hundred-Foot Journey will be screened about the Kadam family which leaves India for France where they open a restaurant directly across the road from Madame Mallory’s Michelin-starred eatery. Finally, Ratatouille, the Academy Award-winning animation film will be screened on June 14 about a beloved rat that can cook.

Although participation is free, only a handful of lucky attendees will be selected to experience the Movie Nights through a competition via the Lidl Food Academy website. Those interested can visit the website and register their interest by completing the relevant online form to claim two seats for the evening and film of their choice.

Movie Nights 2024

Three film nights and food experiences by Lidl Food Academy. June 12-14. Lidl Food Academy, Nicosia. 7.45pm. Free. Limited spaces. www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy