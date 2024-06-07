Vegan feast
Summer Raw Rolls
Rice Paper Wraps
Fresh lettuce
Cucumbers (cut into long sticks)
Carrots (cut into long sticks)
For sauce
20ml soya sauce (preferably light soya sauce)
10ml rice vinegar
2 tablespoons of maple syrup
1 tablespoon of corn starch
3 tablespoons of water
2 tablespoons of ground cashew nuts
Soak raw rice paper in warm water for 5-10 seconds each.
Lay flat and add lettuce, cucumbers and carrots
Roll into spring rolls
Set onto plate for serving
Mix all sauce ingredients together in a pan
Bring to boil while constantly stirring for approx 5-6 minutes until sauce has thickened
Take off heat and put into a serving bowl
Sprinkle with the ground cashews
Vegan BBQ Tofu
Cut firm tofu into cubes or triangles
Mix in a bowl with ground pepper and pinch of salt and whole meal flour (around two tablespoons to coat two packets of tofu)
Put into a Pyrex and cover with vegan bbq sauce
Allow to marinate for 15 minutes
Put in oven for approx 20 minutes at 160 degrees
Vegan Chocolate Rice Pudding
Ideal for a healthy and yummy breakfast alternative or as a dessert
1 cup brown rice
2 tablespoons of more if you prefer agave syrup
2 cups coconut milk
2 cups water
4 tablespoons cocoa powder
Boil rice with water until soft. Then add coconut milk, agave and cocoa. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the chocolate rice is sticky.
Service decorated with almonds, seeds, berries or just dig in as is!
A favourite with all the family
