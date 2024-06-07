Vegan feast

Summer Raw Rolls

Rice Paper Wraps

Fresh lettuce

Cucumbers (cut into long sticks)

Carrots (cut into long sticks)

For sauce

20ml soya sauce (preferably light soya sauce)

10ml rice vinegar

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

1 tablespoon of corn starch

3 tablespoons of water

2 tablespoons of ground cashew nuts

Soak raw rice paper in warm water for 5-10 seconds each.

Lay flat and add lettuce, cucumbers and carrots

Roll into spring rolls

Set onto plate for serving

Mix all sauce ingredients together in a pan

Bring to boil while constantly stirring for approx 5-6 minutes until sauce has thickened

Take off heat and put into a serving bowl

Sprinkle with the ground cashews

Vegan BBQ Tofu

Cut firm tofu into cubes or triangles

Mix in a bowl with ground pepper and pinch of salt and whole meal flour (around two tablespoons to coat two packets of tofu)

Put into a Pyrex and cover with vegan bbq sauce

Allow to marinate for 15 minutes

Put in oven for approx 20 minutes at 160 degrees

Vegan Chocolate Rice Pudding

Ideal for a healthy and yummy breakfast alternative or as a dessert

1 cup brown rice

2 tablespoons of more if you prefer agave syrup

2 cups coconut milk

2 cups water

4 tablespoons cocoa powder

Boil rice with water until soft. Then add coconut milk, agave and cocoa. Simmer for 15 minutes or until the chocolate rice is sticky.

Service decorated with almonds, seeds, berries or just dig in as is!

A favourite with all the family

