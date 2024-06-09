Incumbent Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras was re-elected in a landslide victory on Sunday, winning around two thirds of votes cast in the town.

With just shy of 60 per cent of votes counted, it was almost mathematically impossible for his nearest challenger, Sotiris Ioannou, to catch him up in terms of the number of votes won.

Speaking on Sunday evening, he said he has a responsibility to both those who voted for him, and those who did not.

“When our next term ends, we hope to be able to deliver a Larnaca, including Livadia and Oroklini, which will be much better than what we took on,” he said.

Vyras’ re-election comes at a time of difficulty for Larnaca, with the central government having recently torn up its contract with port and marina operator Kition Ocean Port.

The government has since on multiple occasions made reassurances that port workers’ futures are safe, but the future of the port and the marina have still not yet been determined.