The European elections results on Sunday sparked parties, sadness and shock across the country, as Elam for the first time gathered one of Cyprus’ six MEP spots and Youtuber Fidias Panayiotou was propelled into a seat in European Parliament.

Panayiotou held a huge party celebrating in Nicosia’s Eleftheria square, where he said “we are writing history. Not just in Cyprus, but internationally.”

Akel lost one of its seats, in a result that the party general secretary Stefanos Stefanou described as “negative” which would require deep reflection.

“We are not satisfied by this. Its current MEP Giorgos Georgiou was re-elected.

Meanwhile, for the first time in its history, Elam has elected an MEP, with Geadis Geadi securing a seat in European Parliament.

Disy continues to be represented with two MEPs: incumbent Loucas Fourlas, and former Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas.

Party leader Annita Demetriou heralded the results as a victory for the party which stands united and is a protagonist across the country, she said.

For his third stint in European Parliament, Diko’s Costas Mavrides gathered the votes to secure him his seat again.

Nonetheless, Diko party leader Nicolas Papadopoulos said he would not hide and described the results as negative, which are a “warning sign” for society at large.

Based on the latest results, Cyprus no longer has a Turkish Cypriot MEP in European Parliament. Niyazi Kızılyürek was the first to hold the post on the Akel ticket, but was not re-elected this time around.

Panayiotou’s victory as MEP at the age of 24 without a political background has been largely admitted as a “message” to political parties in Cyprus.

In a speech earlier in the day Panayiotou described his win as a miracle, and announced he would hold a party to celebrate, calling on the public to pick a place.