It is almost time for summer cinema to make its grand re-appearance and with hot temperatures already here, outdoor film nights are approaching. For the sixth consecutive year, the Kimonos Arts Centre in Paphos will present a series of film screenings at the Attikon open-air cinema. This year’s selection has 10 captivating films in store for cinephiles and promises a rich cinematic experience exploring the intricate connection between power and madness

“This proposed series of films,” say organisers, “each a masterpiece in its own right, aims to provide a unique and exciting platform for cinema enthusiasts to collectively discover the profound impact of power struggles and the complexities of the human psyche.

Nine films from the international cinema scene will be presented this summer along with one award-winning Cypriot production. The outdoor cinema will run from June 27 to August 8, kicking off the season with a screening of The Godfather, the iconic 1972 production with Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan.

On July 3, V for Vendetta will be screened, followed by No Country for Old Men on July 5. The Great Dictator will continue the film nights on July 10, then One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest on July 12 and The Silence of the Lambs on July 17.

The season will continue with The Death of Stalin on July 19, and Oldboy on August 2 which is the only Korean-language film to be screened. American Psycho, a screening only for the over 18s will be shown on August 7. Concluding the outdoor cinema nights is the Cypriot 2023 film Antio Koproskyla! on August 9 directed by Andreas Kyriacou.

Garden Film Screenings

Summer film nights. June 27-August 8. Attikon open-air cinema, Paphos. 9pm. €5. Screened in original language with subtitles in Greek/English. www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings. Tel: 26-102180, 99-478162