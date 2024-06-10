Incumbents securing victory in Sunday’s local elections was theme also followed in Ayia Napa where mayor Christos Zannettou retained his position as did Simos Ioannou in Famagusta.

Antonis Christou Yerimou was named as deputy mayor of Ayia Napa.

The position of mayor in Paralimni-Dherynia was won by George Nikolletos, with Kleanthis Koutsoftas as deputy mayor.

In Dherynia, the deputy mayor is Nikos Lilli, in Frenaros Costas Michael, and in Vrysoulles Michalis Kaounas.

The position of deputy mayor of Avgorou went to Panayis Michaelas, while in Achna to Nikos Vasilas, in Liopetri to Markos Koumis, and in Sotira to Antonis Koumis.

In Lysia by Andreas Kaouris became deputy mayor as did Eleni Hadjimichael in Akanthou and Pieris Gypsiotis in Lefkonico.

