Four out of five mayors in the Larnaca district were re-elected on Sunday, official announcements made on Monday revealed.

Andreas Vyras was re-elected as mayor of Larnaca and Iasonas Iasonides was elected to the deputy mayor’s office.

Neophytos Fakontis was elected Deputy Mayor of Voroklini, while Marios Armenis was elected in Livadia unopposed.

In the Aradippou municipality, Christodoulous Partou was elected as mayor, with Evanthia Savva as deputy mayor.

The position of deputy mayor for Troulloi was won by Spyros Pampoullou.

In Dromolaxia-Meneou, Kypros Andronicou was re-elected as mayor, while deputy mayor was won by Yiannos Ioannou.

In Kiti, Nikos Hadjimichael was named deputy mayor, while in Pervolia Christakis Tsiggis won and in Tersefanou Nestoras Michael was victorious.

The position of mayor of Athienou was won by incumbent Kyriacos Kareklas with Antonis Touloupis named deputy mayor.

Theodoros Demetriades won the deputy mayor position in Avdellero.

In the Lefkara municipality, Sophocles Sophocleous was re-elected as mayor, while deputy of mayor of Kornos was won by Stavros Evangelou, in Kato Lefkara by Charalambos Marcou, in Lagia by Areti Miltiadou, in Pano Lefkara by Efthymios Strouthos and in Skarinou by Avraam Christoforou.

To find out results in all the communities visit the elections website.