New mayors and deputy mayors were officially announced on Monday, following the previous day’s local elections.

Charalambos Prountzos was named Nicosia mayor after beating his opponent Nicos Tornaritis in Sunday’s local election. Prountzos took 56.8 per cent of the vote.

In Strovolos, the new mayor is Stavros Stavrinides who won 38.8 per cent of the vote.

The combined Latsi-Geri municipality will have Christos Pittaras as its mayor, who took 69.3 per cent of the vote, while in the Lakatamia-Tseri municipality the mayor will be incumbent Fotoulla Hadjipapa, who took 50 per cent of the vote.

The newly established municipality of southern Nicosia-Dali will be headed up by Stavros Hadjiyiannis, who garnered 52.9 per cent of the vote.

In the Nicosia municipality, deputy mayors will be Chrysanthos Fakas in Nicosia, Andreas Constantinou in Aglandjia, Panicos Constantinou in Engomi, and Constantinos Yiangou in Ayios Dhometios.

In the municipality of Strovolos, Stella Surmeli was elected deputy mayor.

In the municipality of Lakatamia-Tseri the new deputy mayor for Lakatamia is Alkis Alkiviades and Michalis Xypsitis in Tseri. In Anthoupoli, Froso Armosti is the new deputy mayor.

In the municipality of Latsia-Geri, deputy mayors for Latsia is Kyprianos Filippou and in Geri Neophytos Papalazarou.

In the South Nicosia-Dali Municipality, Joseph Vassiliou is the new deputy mayor for Dali and Andreas Andreou for Pera Chorio-Nisou.

In Alambra the deputy mayor is Poppy Konstantinou Tsiopani and in Lympia Pantelis Xynisteris.

For Nissou and Potamia, Kyriakos Poyatzis and Ioannis Minas respectively, were elected to the position of deputy mayor unopposed.

Meanwhile, in the Morphou municipality, the mayor will be Victor Hadjiavraam and in Kythrea Marios Zambakides.

To find out results in all the communities visit the elections website.