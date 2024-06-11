Police presence will be stepped up at Lady’s Mile beach until September, Sovereign Base Areas police announced on Tuesday.

The Limassol beach is expected to receive 20,000 visitors during the summer.

Police will station a vehicle stationed at the entrance to Lady’s Mile every weekend and on public holidays.

The aim is to prevent incidents and crime during the tourist season, especially after last year’s fatal jet-ski accident, when a young child died.

The operation will be “fair and proportionate,” SBA Police Superintendent Dinos Petrou said.

“We want to ensure that everyone enjoys their summer, without the fear of crime and in the safest way possible,” Petrou said.