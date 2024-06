Six new fire-fighting aircraft are joining the forestry department’s fleet, it announced on Tuesday.

Two planes arrived from Argentina on Monday afternoon, with two more from Australia due to land later on Tuesday.

Two helicopters from Egypt, along with a 17-person crew, will also touch down Tuesday afternoon.

The cost of leasing two of the planes is covered by the EU’s RescEU programme.

The new arrivals will boost the ability to combat wildfires.