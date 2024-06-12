The Audit Office on Wednesday slammed the forestry department for its failure to obtain a sufficient number of firefighting aircraft, which has left Cyprus exposed during its most high-risk fire season.

Its announcement comes a day after residents in Paphos saw their homes destroyed or charred by flames.

According to the Audit Office, the issue began unfolding over three tenders which were called for. One in October 2023, followed by one in December of the same year and one in January 2024.

The first was for three firefighting aircraft for which offers were submitted in May to the tune of €16 million. Another two tenders were for airplanes and helicopters with an estimated budget of €19.7m and €18.4m.

The conditions of the tender were concerning to the Audit Office however which said it had received complaints.

Specifically, the Audit Office noted that the forestry department only accepted certification for aircraft and their crew members by the European Agency (EASA), and not from International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), as was done in previous helicopter lease tenders.

“Our office suggested broadening the tender conditions so as to ensure broader participation and increase the chances of a successful outcome.”

Nonetheless, the forestry department did not take the recommendation on board citing a European regulation.

As a result “two tenders were not successful as for one tender there were no valid bids submitted.” For the other tender for airplanes, there were no bids at all.

“What we were concerned of came to be.”

The forestry department in March issued a new call for the two tenders for the second time. This time the conditions were amended to allow for a broader certification, rather than just the EU.

“What they first insisted could not happen, could.”

Nonetheless, the Audit Office observed that the forestry department only “theoretically adopted our recommendation because they wrongly gave more weight to EASA certification.”

As such, bidders that had other certification did not have a significant chance of winning, the announcement said.

Though five bids were eventually filed, the Tender Board nullified the process in May 2024 after a recommendation from the forestry department, after it determined their documentation was not sufficient.

So far, a bid for one firefighting aircraft was accepted in May 2024 for the sum of €25.8m. According to the Audit Office this is on average 33.6 per cent higher than the cost estimate.

“To date, no other new tender for the lease of firefighting helicopters has been announced.”

The Audit Office then sought to stress that had the forestry department adopted its recommendations “in our opinion, this would have increased the state’s chances greatly to obtain the necessary firefighting aircraft in a more timely manner and before the start of the high-risk summer season.”

It cited a report published in November 2021 where the state was accused of dragging its feet. “As a result, to date, it does not have either the necessary means or staff. Its needs are met by purchasing services at high cost.”