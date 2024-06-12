The Famagusta District Court on Wednesday banned a 41-year-old from driving any motor vehicle, after he was found drink driving twice and causing two accidents.

As Steve Theodoulou, spokesman for the Famagusta police, said around 10.15pm on Tuesday night, the 41-year-old was driving his motor vehicle on Kapparis Avenue in Paralimni when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to swerve and collide with a parked vehicle.

Police arrived at the scene, and during a preliminary alcotest conducted on the man, he was found with 145 mg instead of the allotted 22 mg.

He was subsequently arrested.

Theodoulou added that the man was in another accident back in April, where he was found drink driving again.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday for both incidents, where the court decided to ban him form driving.

He will answer to the drink driving charges against him on July 2.

Theodoulou said the man on November 4, 2021, was sentenced by the Famagusta District Court in a case involving the same offence of driving under the influence of alcohol.

He had his licence suspended for a period of 30 days and received a 45-day prison sentence with a 3-year suspension, which expires on 4/11/24.